Park University has announced the recipients of competitive academic scholarships. These scholarships have been awarded to current high school seniors who are expected to enroll in college starting with the Fall 2023 semester.
The Park Trustee Scholarship
The Park Trustee Scholarship provides incoming freshmen with a $7,500 award toward tuition for four years. This scholarship was awarded to the following students:
Collin Schiermeyer, Bishop LeBlond High School, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Maylee Shifflett, Benton High School, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Sean Childress, Staley High School, Kansas City, Missouri.
Zane Cox, Kearney High School
Kylee Dominick, Lansing High School
Hollee Eldred, Home School, Missouriunt Vernon, Iowa
Sydney Fisher, Liberty High School
Myshayla Hayes, Central High School, Kansas City, Missouri.
Alicia Kimani, Kickapoo High School, Springfield, Missouri.
Emmalee Lockwood, Grain Valley High School
Hannah Mand, Platte County High School, Platte City, Missouri.
Cathryne Maxey, Truman High School, Independence, Missouri.
Carlos Olvera, Allen Village School, Kansas City, Missouri.
Sofia Ramirez, Staley High School, Kansas City, Missouri.
Caroline Ray, Staley High School, Kansas City, Missouri.
Michael Vierthaler, Basehor-Linwood High School, Basehor, Kan.
Maleah West, Ruskin High School, Kansas City, Missouri.
Chloe White, Lafayette County High School, Higginsville, Missouri
The McAfee also awarded to incoming freshmen, provides full tuition for four years, as well as the opportunity for a study abroad semester. The McAfee Scholarship has been awarded to the following 16 students:
Danielle Burg, Central High School, Kansas City, Missouri.
Ashlee Dureka, Crossroads Preparatory Academy, Kansas City, Missouri.
Emma Ellis, Kearney High School
Kennedi Forsythe, Shawnee Mission East High School, Prairie Village, Kan.
Kasey Gardner, Pleasant Hill (High School
Adele Gerry, Salina South High School
Rori Harnung, Olathe West High School
Anabella Mandina-Ward, Park Hill South High School, Riverside, Missouri.
Emily Missourill, St. Pius X High School, Kansas City, Missouri.
Rylee Reece, Blue Springs South High School
Ella Robinson, Liberty High School
Faith Romano, Tipton High School
Dah Shee, Lincoln College Preparatory Academy, Kansas City, Missouri.
Denalyn Vasquez, Salina South High School
Waylon Wright, Park Hill South High School, Riverside, Missouri.
Piper Zeigler, Lawson High School
2023 Presidential Honors Scholarship
The Missourist prestigious Park University academic scholarship given is the Presidential Honors Scholarship. This award, traditionally given to two incoming freshmen, covers full tuition and room and board for four years, as well as the opportunity for a study abroad semester. The 2023 Presidential Honors Scholarship has been presented to:
Isabella Brooks, Nevada, Missouri High School
Emmerson Taylor, St. Pius X High School, Kansas City, Missouri.
