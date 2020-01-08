CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the biggest decisions new Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule will have to make is choosing a quarterback — a move that could determine the direction of his tenure with the club and the franchise’s future for years to come.

Rhule said Wednesday he spoke to Cam Newton after accepting the Panthers job, but added that it’s way too early to make any decisions about the roster before sitting down and talking at length with general manager Marty Hurney.

But Rhule isn’t quite ready to talk about the future just yet, “I would much rather talk to those guys and kind of get a feel for not just Cam, but all of the players on the roster, and really have a good process in place moving forward.”

Much like Newton’s playing status has been, which adds another element of uncertainty to the decision-making process.

The 31-year-old Newton missed 14 games last season with a Lisfranc foot injury and finished the season on injured reserve. Newton was the league’s MVP in 2015, but has struggled with shoulder and foot injuries since and has lost his last eight starts for Carolina.

The team is waiting to see how Newton responds from foot surgery before making a decision on his future.

The Panthers have not given a timetable for his return.

Newton is entering the final year of his contract and is scheduled to cost $21.1 million under the 2020 salary cap. However, the team could free up $19.1 million in cap space if they trade or release him this offseason.

The other options on the roster are Kyle Allen and Will Grier.

Allen was 5-7 in 12 starts last season in place of Newton but committed 23 turnovers — 16 coming on interceptions and seven on fumbles.

Grier, a third-round pick in 2019 out of West Virginia, started the final two games of the regular season but struggled. The Panthers lost those games by a combined score of 80-16, and Grier was intercepted four times and failed to throw a touchdown pass.

There will be other options if Rhule decides to go in a different direction altogether.

He officially agreed to become the Panthers coach on Tuesday after owner David Tepper and Hurney flew to Waco, Texas to meet with him on Monday.

Hurney said it only took about 90 minutes before he switched from interview mode to recruiting mode.

Then came the Panthers’ aggressive seven-year contract offer worth $62.5 million with incentive for even more, according to a person familiar with the situation. The move was made to prevent Rhule from going to his hometown of New York and interviewing with the Giants.