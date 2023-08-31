Granola bars

School is in session and that means busy families may be in need of a few meal solutions that fit into their schedules - particularly items to grab on the way to school or work. Granola bars often fit the bill as nutritious options in portable packages. While store-bought granola bars are convenient, they tend to be made with nuts or oats, which are not ideal for those with food allergies or intolerances.

People can easily whip up homemade granola bars that are chock-full of vitamins and minerals and can be customized to food preferences and tastes. This recipe for "Nut-Free Granola Bars" from "Eat What You Want" (Ten Speed Press) by Danielle Walker can be enhanced with raisins, chocolate chips or dried fruits.

