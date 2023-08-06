Conference Realignment Football

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark smiles before speaking at the opening of the NCAA college football Big 12 media days on July 12 in Arlington, Texas. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Yomark: ‘They’re back.’

 File photo | Associated Press

The Pac-12 dubbed itself the “Conference of Champions” for a history of athletic excellence stretching back more than 100 years.

The largest conference out West has dominated Olympic sports, went on an unprecedented run in men’s college basketball and has won more national championships than any other league.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.