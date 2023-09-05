Building Collapse Iowa

A police officer sits parked at the site of a building collapse at the start of demolition on June 12 in Davenport, Iowa. The owner of the apartment building that collapsed in May, killing three people, has filed a lawsuit that blames an engineering company for not warning the building was structurally unsound and that residents should be evacuated.

 File photo | Associated Press

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The owner of an Iowa apartment building that collapsed in May, killing three people, has filed a lawsuit that blames an engineering company for not warning the building was structurally unsound and that residents should be evacuated.

Real estate owner Andrew Wold filed the lawsuit last week against Select Structural Engineering, more than three months after the May 28 partial collapse of the building in Davenport, the Quad-City Times reported Sunday. Three men died when one side of the six-story building partially collapsed and crews had to amputate a woman’s leg to rescue her from the rubble.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.