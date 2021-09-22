NEW YORK — Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis are lined up to host the first four episodes of “Saturday Night Live” this fall.
NBC announced Wednesday that Wilson, who is starring in the upcoming film “The French Dispatch,” will host the show for the first time to open its 47th season on Oct. 2. Kacey Musgraves will be the musical guest.
While NBC announced the lineup of hosts and musical guests for the first four episodes, “Saturday Night Live” still hasn’t revealed who will be the cast members this season.
Sudeikis was a cast member and writer on “SNL” from 2003 to 2013, and on Oct. 23 will host the show for the first time. The actor just won an Emmy as best actor for his starring role in “Ted Lasso.” The series, which Sudeikis also co-created, won the Emmy for best comedy.
