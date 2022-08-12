Infrastructure Transportation Funding

Traffic flows past workers in a construction zone along Interstate 55 in St. Louis. 

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country.

The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same program. The influx comes from a $1 trillion infrastructure law backed by President Joe Biden, which provided an additional $7.5 billion over five years for the grants.

