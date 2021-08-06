Missouri man sets new record with 125-pound bighead carp
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | A Missouri man who shot a massive bighead carp last month while bowfishing has set a new state record, the Missouri Department of Conservation said Thursday.
Matt Neuling, of Perryville, shot the 125-pound, 5-ounce fish on July 24 at Lake Perry, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
"I was out with my buddy early that morning when we both shot what we thought was a 30-pound grass carp," Neuling told the department. "My buddy's arrow pulled out, but mine shot straight through and stayed in there."
Neuling said his friend sent another arrow into the fish.
"If my buddy wasn't with me, there was no way I could have pulled it out of the water," he said.
The department estimated the fish was 10 years old. It also noted that bighead carp are invasive.
Missouri separates fishing records by pole-and-line and alternative methods, such as bowfishing.
Native clover species being dropped from endangered list
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. | A native plant called running buffalo clover that had been considered extinct is being removed from the federal endangered species list after bouncing back in a half-dozen states east of the Mississippi River, officials said Thursday.
Habitat loss and competition from invasive plants such as bluegrass and white clover nearly doomed running buffalo clover, one of the few native clovers in the eastern U.S. Most types that people commonly see in their yards originated in Europe, Thomas-Van Gundy said.
Experts realized running buffalo clover was still around after a population was found in West Virginia in 1983. Four years later, the species was declared endangered and given federal protection.
Agencies and volunteers have kept watch for the clover, sometimes leading to new finds. It's now known to grow in 175 places in Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Fish and Wildlife Service says 88 of the known populations are on public lands or private property with conservation agreements.
Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time
PROVIDENCE, R.I. | An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops was found in Rhode Island for the first time, state environmental officials said Friday.
A single spotted lanternfly was found in an area in Warwick near Jefferson Boulevard recently, the state Department of Environmental Management said in an emailed statement. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.
There is no known population of the insect present in the state, but the agency will conduct a survey of the area where it was found to determine if there is any further evidence of the creature.
The insect, native to Asia, feeds on agricultural crops such as grapes, apples and hops as well as maple, walnut and willow trees.
