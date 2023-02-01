KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal agency has recommended nearly $200,000 in fines after an apprentice technician died from electrocution at a construction site in Kansas City last year — just a year after another technician working for the company was electrocuted at a construction site in Kansas.

The technician working for U.S. Engineering Services died on Aug. 24, 2022, when he came in contact with energized parts while clearing a chiller unit at University Academy in Kansas City, Missouri, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday.

