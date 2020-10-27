Gary Downs of Osborn, Missouri, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder on Oct. 23 in the death of former Dekalb County Sheriff Andy Clark.

Clark died in a traffic crash in June after he was called to assist in an incident involving Downs.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol probable cause statement, on June 3 the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office received a report of theft of alcohol from Casey's Convenience Store in Maysville, Missouri.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Capt. Tracy Neill then attempted to pull over Downs, whose vehicle matched the one described in the theft. Downs did not yield and increased his speed to more than 100 mph as Neill pursued him on State Highway 33. He then crossed over the line and off the right side of the lane, according to the report.

Downs eventually was stopped and put under arrest, but Neill did not have handcuffs and called Clark for assistance.

Downs attempted to escape the back of the patrol vehicle, at which point Neill asked Clark via radio to "step it up." Downs eventually overpowered Neill and fled on foot.

In the course of his response, Clark's patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle traveling east on U.S. Highway 36 as he crossed southbound toward Route M with his lights on on route to Downs.

Downs was later arrested at his residence. According to the report, he admitted to stealing alcohol from Casey's and not stopping during the pursuit.

Downs is charged with murder in the second-degree, escaping or attempted escape from custody while under arrest and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

Downs will appear in front of Dekalb County Judge Michael Leamer via Zoom at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Downs is jailed in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail with no bond.