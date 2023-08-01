Cardinals Diamondbacks Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a game July 23 in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles face a daunting task down the stretch as they try to hold off the rest of a loaded AL East.

Their rotation has been adequate so far, but there are a lot of innings still to come. So they added right-hander Jack Flaherty in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

