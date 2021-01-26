Organic agriculture bring positive impact

Modern consumers have more choices than ever before. Whether they're buying appliances, books, clothing, or any of the myriad necessities of daily life, consumers have a wealth of products to choose from.

An abundance of options also is available at the grocery store. That's especially true in the produce aisle, where many stores have expanded their fresh fruit and vegetable offerings. That expansion reflects a growing preference among consumers for fresh products, including fresh produce. A 2018 report from the market research firm IRI and the Food Marketing Institute found that sales of fresh foods comprised just under 31 percent of food industry sales in 2017.

Customers who prefer fresh fruits and vegetables to frozen alternatives may wonder if they should be even more selective when purchasing their favorite foods in the produce aisle. That decision may come down to whether or not to purchase organic produce.

Organic produce can be significantly more expensive than non-organic fruits and vegetables, so it's understandable if budget-conscious consumers cannot afford to go entirely organic. However, it's important that consumers recognize the many ways that organic agriculture is having a positive impact on the health of humans and the planet they call home.