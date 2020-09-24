ORLANDO, Fla. — Even as the U.S. Census Bureau aims to finish the 2020 census by the end of the month, several areas of the country have seen slight declines recently in the rate of households being counted — and that’s a good thing because it may result in a more accurate count, according to a researcher at the City University of New York.

A footnote the Census Bureau posted to its website 10 days ago says a temporary restraining order issued this month by a federal judge in San Jose, California is forcing the Census Bureau to change methods in some cases, leading to the declines, said Steven Romalewski, director of the CUNY Mapping Service.

Instead of using administrative records to get answers about households that haven’t yet responded, the restraining order is forcing the bureau to send out census takers again to do in-person interviews with these households, which is considered a more reliable method. That likely increased the workload of the door-knocking census takers, causing slight decreases in completion rates for the moment. But it should help the bureau get better results, Romalewski said.

The footnote was posted only for a short time before it was taken down.

The order issued by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh prohibits the Census Bureau from winding down field operations for the 2020 census until she can decide whether the head count of every U.S. residents ends Sept. 30 or is extended to Oct. 31.

Two states asked Wednesday to join a lawsuit in opposition of the temporary restraining order. Louisiana and Mississippi said that by preventing the Census Bureau from winding down operations in areas that are completed or near completion, the judge is keeping resources from being sent to lagging states like Louisiana, which is 91.1% complete, or Mississippi, where the completion rate is 91.8%. The current rate for the U.S. is 96.2%.