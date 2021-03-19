Oral Roberts pulled off the first major upset of the first NCAA Tournament in two years, holding off second-seeded Big Ten power Ohio State 75-72 in overtime on Friday.

The Golden Eagles got poised, impeccable performances from their two star players, guard Max Abmas and forward Kevin Obanor, to become the ninth 15 seed to win a first-round game and the first since Middle Tennessee shocked Michigan State in 2016.

Florida 75,

Virginia Tech 70

INDIANAPOLIS — Colin Castleton scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tre Mann hit a step-back 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime and seventh-seeded Florida held off No. 10 seed Virginia Tech.

Castleton was dominant on the inside and Mann showed up with a pair of key 3-pointers late for the Gators (15-9).

Baylor 79, Hartford 55

INDIANAPOLIS — MaCio Teague scored 22 points and top-seeded Baylor shook off a slow-as-molasses start to roll past 16th-seeded Hartford.

Baylor opened its March Madness run at the same stadium the Final Four will take place in during the first week of April.

Wisconsin 85

North Carolina 62

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — North Carolina coach Roy Williams lost his first opening-round NCAA Tournament game in 30 tries as ninth-seeded Wisconsin blew out his eighth-seeded Tar Heels.

Brad Davison scored 29 points for the Badgers, who negated North Carolina’s size advantage by draining 13 of 27 3-pointers. The Badgers (18-12) had lost four of five entering the tournament.

North Texas 78, Purdue 69

INDIANAPOLIS — Jason Hamlet scored 24 points and Thomas Bell had 16, along with some game-changing defense in overtime, to lift 13th-seeded North Texas past No. 4 seed Purdue.

Hamlet and Bell led the Mean Green (18-9) to a regular-season Conference USA title last year but missed a chance at the tournament when the season was canceled by COVID-19.

Arkansas 85 Colgate 68

INDIANAPOLIS — Justin Smith had 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Arkansas shut down high-scoring Colgate.

The Razorbacks scored 34 points off Colgate’s 22 turnovers. Arkansas forced five turnovers during the decisive run, holding Colgate without a field goal for more than six minutes to turn a close game into a 13-point lead.

Texas Tech 65

Utah State 53

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mac McClung scored 16 points in his first NCAA Tournament game and Kyler Edwards added 12 to help sixth-seeded Texas Tech pull away from 11th-seeded Utah State.

Illinois 78, Drexel 49

INDIANAPOLIS — Kofi Cockburn muscled his way to 18 points and Illinois cruised past 16th-seeded Drexel in the Illini’s first game as a No. 1 seed in 16 years.

Illinois (23-6) will face eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago in the second round of the Midwest Region on Sunday.

Loyola Chicago 71 Georgia Tech 60

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Williamson scored 21 points in a dynamic performance by the defensive whiz, All-America forward Cameron Krutwig added 10, and eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago beat No. 9 seed Georgia Tech.

Buddy Norris also had 16 points for the Ramblers, who went 11 of 27 from beyond the arc and shot 47% from the field overall.

Oregon State 70, Tennessee 56

INDIANAPOLIS — Roman Silva scored 16 points and 12th-seeded Oregon State took advantage of Tennessee’s icy perimeter shooting to beat the fifth-seeded Vols.

Oregon State (18-12) became the 51st 12 seed to take down a five seed since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985.

Oklahoma State 69 Liberty 60

INDIANAPOLIS — Cade Cunningham didn’t have an explosive debut, but did just enough to lead Oklahoma State past Liberty.

Cunningham scored 15 points — nine straight in the final minutes — as No. 4 seed Oklahoma State won its first NCAA Tournament game since 2009.

Syracuse 78

San Diego State 62

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 11 seed Syracuse held sixth-seeded San Diego State without a field goal for nearly a quarter of the game, sweet-shooting Buddy Boeheim hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 30 points, and the Orange cruised into the second round.

Boeheim finished 7 of 10 from beyond the arc and 11 of 15 from the field, and Marek Dolezaj added 11 points.

Rutgers 60, Clemson 56

INDIANAPOLIS — Geo Baker scored 13 points, including the decisive layup with 10 seconds left, and 10th-seeded Rutgers beat No. 7 seed Clemson for its first NCAA Tournament victory in 38 years.

The Scarlet Knights’ last victory in the tournament came in 1983 against a school that’s since changed its name from Southwest Louisiana to just Louisiana.

Houston 87

Cleveland State 56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Quentin Grimes scored 18 points and Houston coach Kelvin Sampson tied John Wooden on the career victories list as the Cougars beat 15th-seeded Cleveland State.

Other Friday Scores

W.Virginia 84, Morehead St. 67

Villanova 73, Winthrop 63