A sad state of affairs

This morning I received a call from my grandson (supposedly) saying he got in some trouble and he didn’t want me to tell anyone else in the family. He said he needed $5,000 to be sent to someplace. He said it was fully refundable. I told him I had a fictitious call from my granddaughter about a year ago. He hung up on me.

It is sad that there are people trying to scam people instead of working for a living.

John Richey

Country Club Village

Don’t forget the ‘paperboy’

I truly enjoy Terry Jordan’s column. I am 84 years old, so I very often can picture in my mind what he has written about.

I worked for the Gazette keeping the typesetting machines running. I also worked as a “newsboy” carrier. That is probably a sexist word now. Just a friendly jab: Terry writes interesting columns, but they are just so much paper until the “paperboy” delivers them. In my day, we bought papers, delivered them and then had to collect money for them ourselves. Every Saturday, we paid our bill. If we didn’t have any delivery complaints against us, we got a small bonus. Most of the complaints were from people who did not get their paper.

The papers were usually about the right size to be folded, then sailed to the porches. It was about like throwing a Frisbee. I could walk down the middle of the street and sail the papers to the porches, hardly ever missing. One lady insisted I put her paper in a box. I got good enough that I could usually hit the box. So, she put a lid on it so I would have to walk up 18 steps and hand deliver it in the box. I think I woke her up when I threw the paper on her porch.

One day, a whole block of people called in saying they didn’t get their paper. I didn’t have a lot of papers left over, so I knew I didn’t miss a whole block. This happened for the next two days. So, I delivered that block last and sat down to watch what was going on. A customer’s pet dog was gathering up all the papers and taking them to his back porch.

I have so many stories from those paper delivery days. I cherish all of them. I think of it this way: A house being built is not done until the painter does his part; a news column isn’t done until the paperboy does his part.

I look forward to Terry’s column. I hope he keeps writing it. We were never introduced to each other, but I remember seeing him sometimes. After I left the News-Press & Gazette, I worked on newspapers from coast to coast — the San Francisco Journal to the New York Times.

Stan Meade

St. Joseph

Ken and Alonzo will be missed

What a sad surprise to read of the retirement of Alonzo Weston and Ken Newton. And what a great loss for the community of St. Joseph as well as for the News-Press. It feels like the end of an era.

I found their personal insights and experiences enlivened their columns; their outreach in reporting and interviews expanded horizons.

Far from fake news, they were the real thing. I appreciated how each wrote in his own style with humanity, honesty and humor.

Ken and Alonzo, many blessings on you and your future endeavors. You will be missed!

Margaret D’Huyvetter

St. Joseph