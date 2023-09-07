A time to seek
common ground
Twenty-two years is a long time, an entire generation has joined us. We swore we would never forget, and we did what Americans do, we unified.
We were not divided as Democrats or Republicans, liberals or conservatives. We helped one another, each other.
At the Kansas City airport strangers helped strangers, shared diapers, snacks, food, beverages, held a child so mom or dad could use the bathroom or sleep for a bit on the hard floor.
For many months afterward, microwave popcorn sales skyrocketed, people stayed home with loved ones.
We rekindled connections because it’s important for humans. It was good. We showed and proved our greatness.
The human connection we all crave and need became a priority. Togetherness, kindness, goodness; we sought it and brought it.
We healed together and were kinder to neighbors, because it matters. We did what is right, fair and just because it always made America great.
There are certain things we have always believed in.
We believe in justice and the right of it.
We believe in goodness and the might of it.
We believe in kindness and the strength of it.
We believe in charity.
We have hope and faith that We the people of these United States can and will make America better than ever. Humanity and compassion brings out our best.
Stop letting political ideas and beliefs divide us.
We have common ground because we’re all in this together; work together and build together so we will be better than ever. Concentrate and work it more than ever, perhaps now or never.
Let’s remember and rejuvenate our greatness.
Shawn Harper
St. Joseph
Public deserves to know
The bylaws establishing political balance on the Missouri Western Board of Governors are precise. A full board consists of seven voting members and one non-voting student. Six-year appointments are made by the Governor of Missouri and approved by state legislature.
1. No more than four voting members shall be of the same political party.
2. No more than three voting members shall be residents of the same county.
3. Two voting members shall be residents of counties in Missouri other than . . . Buchanan, Andrew, Platte, DeKalb and Clinton.
All seven current members, Rick Ebersold, Lisa Norton, Al Landes, Kayla Schoonover, Bob Wollenman, Lee Tieman and Bill Grimwood were appointed by Governor Mike Parson.
In the interest of transparency, please publish a story listing the political affiliation and county of residence of each board member. Nationally, candidates with known party loyalties have circumvented similar bylaws seeking political balance by suddenly declaring themselves “Independents,” a falsehood.
Everyone interested in Missouri Western deserves to know whether our bylaws are being respected or circumvented. For transparency and public trust, political alliances and counties of residence belong on the MWSU board’s website.
Bill Church
St. Joseph
Don’t believe the sanitized version
I wrote a letter and I realized to tell the story accurately I would need way more than 200 words. I guess editor letters shouldn’t have any info in them to be meaningful.
Brian Kirk was left off the library board. The mayor and council would like for you to believe it’s no big deal. What started the library board issues? Brian is a preacher at my church. Another preacher takes issue with my pastor’s affiliations. They are out of town but write letters and threaten through emails that Brian must be removed. Many council members concur with their bigotry and fears. Sunshine laws give the proof. During one council meeting their side point out their discrimination and their fears. Library board members are there for fiscal responsibility, not what librarians are responsible for.
Don’t believe the story in the public eye. There is a bigger story of discrimination here. It goes against the city’s non-discrimination laws. Don’t believe the white washing from the news and the mayor. Vote them out.
Charles Vaughn
St. Joseph
