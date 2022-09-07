The Progressive Democrats (Communists) hatred for President Donald J. Trump is easily documented, but most people, bewildered by their sensational emotionalism, seem to miss the paramount reason.
Not only did Trump rejects their Marxist/socialist ideology, leaving them with feelings and expectations that were crushed and mangled, but he then rubbed salt in this open wound. As president for four years, Trump demonstrated that capitalism and democracy, when handled by acutely proficient policymakers, could lead to a far superior national economy with genuine prosperity for more Americans, regardless of ethnicity, sexual orientation or religious preference.
In short, Trump totally embarrassed non-productive “icons,” like Bernie Sanders, Barack H. Obama, Joseph Biden, Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, of progressive Democracy who seemed to be more than willing to institute immorality and rot into American life and civilization. In November 2022 and 2024 the voting electorate will get two opportunities to reverse this treacherous and misguided course established by progressive Democrats.
Patrick McLear
Dearborn, Missouri
A speech that
would have made Goebbels proud
In seeing the coverage of Biden’s speech from Philadelphia, at first glance, a person wonders if Joseph Goebbels was consulted on the backdrop and the visuals for the evening.
As a student of history, I see patterns. I also see hypocrisy. Biden and the main stream media are always saying that the right wing extremists are the biggest threat to American Democracy. I don’t see it, literally, I don’t see it. I watched two summers of Antifa and BLM burn cities, assault people and occupy downtown Seattle. Where are the videos of the right wing extremist?
Yes, there was Charlottesville in 2017. People will also now point to Jan. 6. That is two major incidents over several years. We have two full summers on video of left wing extremist but no video showing the right wing extremist doing anything on the same scale. Violence is wrong no matter who is doing it.
George Orwell popularized the saying 2+2=5. I equate that with meaning, a lie repeated enough will be perceived as the truth by those who don’t question anything. But I say this, when it comes to believing that right wing extremists are the biggest threat to Democracy (even though we are a Republic), until I see video proof, I don’t believe it.
To quote a famous Democratic Congressman from Missouri, Willard Duncan Vandiver, “I’m from Missouri, and you have got to show me”.
Robert Miller
St. Joseph
Western deserves
more coverage
Why is MWSU treated as an out-of-town school with little support from their hometown newspaper and the school 40 miles up the road is treated as if it was the hometown school? In all aspects including sports and academics. You have to search for anything about the football game at MWSU but there are at least four articles about Northwest. You need to do better.
