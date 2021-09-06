Look in the mirror, Americans
One American’s life is too much to pay; no American or our ally should ever be left behind. (With that being said) How can we be observed as the greatest most powerful country in the world when we appear to be cowards? I can assure everyone with a conscience we as a united people cannot go to sleep at night feeling comfortable with what our leaders are doing to our image and worst of all our country.
How can anyone with a conscience look in the mirror and believe what the person staring back is doing is righteous and just, when the truth is not on their side? For five years that stand out in my mind (not because I can’t remember the past 60) our government has used taxpayers money to hound and belittle a president that cares about this country and all of its citizens.
They have passed bills that we as a country will probably never be able to pay the debt for. Fast forward to the present, one bad decision after another, and now at the expense of Americans lives. If you don’t believe me, look in the mirror and ask yourselves!
Craig Wood, St. Joseph
Biden’s humiliating capitulation
Closely following the events in Afghanistan, it is obvious to all that our withdrawal was bungled horribly. Our military has left, stranding American citizens and abandoning collaborators we promised to protect.
Now it is reported that the Taliban are conducting door-to-door searches and executing entire families without a hint of mercy. Early on our president stated, “the buck stops here.” Then we watched him place the blame on everyone but himself.
We left billions of dollars in usable equipment and supplies, including night-vision goggles. We abandoned Bagram, an air base with multiple runways for a difficult to defend downtown airport with only one runway, slowing rescue efforts.
We watched as Great Britain and France went into the city to rescue all of their citizens, while we waited at the airport, relying on a treacherous terrorist group. We were humiliated, and we need accountability.
We have made the Taliban the best-armed terrorist group in history. We have lost credibility with our friends and allies, and signaled our enemies that we have become weak and vulnerable. It is a sad time for America.
Mike Hanrahan, Cameron, Missouri
Disasters show peril of climate change
Climate change affects more than you’d think. Natural disasters of all sorts have been on the rise in intensity and frequency unseen in human history. Science has definitively proven that recent natural disasters including heat waves, hurricanes, tornados, etc. have been getting more destructive.
With average yearly temperatures (recorded even since 1880) skyrocketing, it really highlights the effects that we’ve had on the climate and speaks to the crisis we’re in. Despite the U.S. having only a quarter of the population of China, we cause 14% of global emissions compared to China’s 26%. That means that the U.S. is much worse on a per-capita basis. Additionally, Americans consume several times more products than Chinese citizens, which means that many of our emissions associated with imports are not counted: they’re “outsourced.”
Each generation has deferred the problem of climate change to the next, and this process is what led us here in the first place. Those who want a safe future for yourself and your family, calling your representatives in Congress is an easy step toward that end.
Austin Clark, St. Joseph
