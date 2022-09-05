This content is a letter to the editor and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Threats of tyranny everywhere

The internet has made it possible to communicate 24/7 worldwide; both the truth and propaganda narratives. With those in power controlling the internet censors, our news is restricted to just a one-sided opinion. It’s quite a challenge to figure out who is telling the truth and who is lying.

