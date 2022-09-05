The internet has made it possible to communicate 24/7 worldwide; both the truth and propaganda narratives. With those in power controlling the internet censors, our news is restricted to just a one-sided opinion. It’s quite a challenge to figure out who is telling the truth and who is lying.
If you spend anytime searching the alternative media and analyzing current events, you will understand that the world has gone mad. Unbeknownst to most people, there is a group of mostly billionaires controlling world affairs — the World Economic Forum — led by Klaus Schwab. He wants all of us to be totally controlled, subsisting on bugs for food, and “owning nothing and you will be happy.” These so called “elites” are united in promoting their evil views and interests with the Main Stream Media largely not reporting their plans.
To help restore our country:
Investigate foreign influence (especially China) in the meddling of our elections, the CCP origins of COVID-19, and the Hunter and Joe Biden information that suggests the president is blackmailed by China and Ukraine.
Both Democrats and Republicans need to adhere to the Constitution and acknowledge that we are a republic and not a democracy.
Democrats and people like George Soros need to stop trying to cause division among the people.
To reduce tyranny and bring power back to the people, the concentrated power of the federal government needs to be rolled back and given to the states. (Reference the 10th Amendment).
Investigate the pedophile plague especially in Washington, Hollywood, churches, scout groups, Epstein’s client list, etc.
Stop illegal aliens from coming over the border.
Hopefully Donald Trump or someone with similar views will be elected president and the Republicans will again regain control of the House and Senate and restore our government’s constitutional republic and abandon the “elites” and Democrats’ detrimental agenda.
Larry Flinchpaugh
Springfield, Missouri
￼
You’re not hypocrites,
you lack transparency
Transparency is missing from the previous News-Press editorials and articles praising the PPP loan forgiveness program and Tuesday’s editorial bashing Biden’s student loan forgiveness program as a “government transfer of wealth.”
Separate from a political discussion about the merits of the PPP and student loan forgiveness programs (I have concerns about both), the News-Press & Gazette Co. lacked transparency in not disclosing how it has benefitted from the loan programs: First, indirectly, by hiring a predominately young staff that has needed to take on student debt to receive the level of education NPG requires; second, directly, from the PPP program, to the tune of $1.39 million for its St. Joseph operations and a total of over $7.6 million for it and its NPG sister companies.
Nowhere has the newspaper been forthcoming about NPG’s own forgiven loans, even in an editorial about PPP transparency it published last August. None of this is to accuse the News-Press of hypocrisy — the PPP program is vastly different from student loans in its audience, purpose and contractual expectations — just to suggest the News-Press be more transparent about its own skin in the game when opining about the two programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.