In defense of Kent O’Dell

This is to address the photo and remarks sent to me in reference to the Aunt Jemima Halloween character costume portrayed by Deputy Mayor Kent O’Dell.

This picture was not offensive to me. This was Halloween, not a racist statement, it was a part of St. Joseph history, a famous character from Davis Milling Co. to Aunt Jemima Mills in 1913 to Quaker Oats in 1926.

The photo was about 10 years ago, and I personally thought he makes a real good-looking Aunt Jemima, and wondered if he could cook pancakes.

Well, my husband and I, many years ago, attended a Halloween party, I dressed as a “nun” (God forgive) and my husband as an “inmate.” We were not making any statement, just trying to choose one no one else would be, and of course win the prize money. No, we didn’t win. Today, probably wouldn’t do that one but did one time think about Jessie James, that would have gotten me in “big trouble.”

In Hawkins, Texas, Lillian Richard accepted a job in 1925 with Quaker Oats portraying Aunt Jemima. She traveled the country, promoting the brand’s pancake mix. Hawkins is Pancake Capital of Texas. There is a Historical Marker at the Fouke Marker Community Center in Hawkins. Lillian Richard was considered a hero and her family says they do not want that history to be erased.

If you really know Deputy Mayor O’Dell and befriended him, he’s different all right, friendly, fun, a lot of laughs and a willingness to help if he can. Judge if you must, but racist, he is not!

Joyce Starr

St. Joseph

Former District II council member