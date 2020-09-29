Amendment 3 deserves defeat

A bipartisan group of former Missouri legislators took Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to court and won. They made him rewrite his deceitful Nov. 3 ballot summary language for Amendment 3 so that voters would know that a “YES” vote on 3 does away with the “nonpartisan process” which 62% of voters just said “Yes” to in passing the “Clean Government” amendment in 2018!

Even with the replaced ballot wording, Amendment 3 tries to trick voters with measly changes to lobbyist gift limits (from $5 to 0) and campaign contribution limits (from $2,500 to $2,400). This is all meant to cover up Amendment 3’s true intent: put gerrymandering into our state constitution, “more extreme than Missouri has ever seen,” according to former Republican Sen. Jack Danforth.

A “yes” vote will make Missouri the only state to NOT count children in creating district boundaries. A “yes” vote allows “partisan” and “secrecy” in drawing “rigged” boundaries.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts cited Missouri’s 2018 “Clean Government” Amendment in his “2019 Rucho v. Common Cause” ruling as an example of voters taking power from politicians to stop partisan gerrymandering.

Please vote “NO” on Amendment 3 to protect the integrity of our democracy.

Jane Frick

St. Joseph

Green Jobs or Snow Job?

The following is a partial list of industries that various Democrat politicians have recently proposed to ban or outlaw.

Private health insurance companies, gun manufacturing, gun stores, nuclear power plants, coal, methane, natural gas, oil, fracking, pipelines, airlines, cruise ships, fur, dairy, leather, beef, hot dogs, circuses, zoos, fireworks, charcoal, hydro power, refineries and tobacco.

Throw in they want to disband the police, the Border Patrol and the immigration department. Know anybody whose job is on this list?

Democrats have promised to replace these jobs with Green Jobs. The last time Democrats did the green job creation thing was during the Biden/Obama Administration and 96% of the electric generating windmills they purchased with taxpayer dollars came from Communist China. Democrats used our tax dollars to create green jobs in China.

Patricia Cracchiola

O’Fallon, Illinois

