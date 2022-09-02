This will be a cold, cold winter for most of the U.S. and Europe. For people in Ukraine, gas and electricity supplies have been interrupted by the war and if the nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia is shut down for whatever reason, a large area of southern Ukraine will face electricity shortages.
In Europe, the EU refused to buy Russian gas in a futile attempt to “teach Russia a lesson.” Oil and gas prices have skyrocketed. Russia now has other customers with Western multinational gas and oil receiving huge chunks. Europeans will have to decide this winter whether to put food on their tables and endure cold temperatures in their houses or to give up eating. Which do you think they will choose?
Part of the problem is that these weak-kneed European leaders have worked hard with sanctions on Russia, trying to win the favor of an American government led by the most weak, feckless leader in the history of the country.
Left to their own devices, Ukraine, Russia and Europe could probably come to a peace agreement soon, but Washington and the military industrial complex will not allow that to happen. Think not? Have you seen any U.S. diplomat or politician work toward peace talks?
Here in our country, we will see high natural gas and electric power cause the same decisions between food or warmth being made by any household with lower incomes. Shelters will be filled to the brim with the homeless and downcast. Food costs are still skyrocketing with no relief in sight in view of all of Biden’s reckless spending, so feeding the people in shelters will take a lot of hard work on the part of area churches and “people of goodwill.”
Yes, this is “Scranton Joe’s” vision of America ... Happy with your vote yet? Well, at least he doesn’t tweet mean things, that should bring some comfort while you shiver this winter.
David Hurst
St. Joseph
￼
Missed deadline still stings
I saw the FOP protest on TV for more pay and to try and hire more officers. They do need more pay and more officers.
I am a retired member of the FOP. I retired from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office on March 31, 2021 with 40 years of service. I worked during the COVID-19 pandemic, transported prisoners, did evictions and served papers.
The county received COVID-19 relief money to pay the Sheriff’s Department. The money was to go to the deputies and civilians that worked during the COVID-19 pandemic. I checked to see if I would receive the money. I was told in order to receive the COVID money you had to be working at this time. We missed the deadline.
Myself and Chuck Litton are gone from the sheriff’s office with 80 years of experience between us. Chuck retired Feb. 28, 2021.
We think it would have been a nice bonus for all the years of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.