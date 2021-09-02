Western pays for poor decisions
No one loves what Missouri Western was more than I, but that Western is gone.
Former president Matt Wilson and former provost Doug Davenport led a gullible Board of Governors into approving cuts that now threaten Western’s existence. They all mistakenly believed that eliminating programs and firing the exceptional faculty who delivered them would increase enrollment in the chosen few departments that remained. Wrong. Bad wrong.
Students talk. Families talk. Before the cuts, current and former students were our best recruiters. Now, feeling devalued because their programs were slashed, those same students tell potential future students to find other schools. No one in power in 2020 seemed to understand that exploding an academic major launches shrapnel far beyond any one department.
I, as well as colleagues in other doomed departments, spent infinite hours in spring 2020 pleading with the administration and board to compress and streamline programs but to keep them for students. No one listened.
Faculty who weren’t cut are leaving for places with better morale. In our Psychology Department, for example, seven tenure-track faculty survived the cut. Only four remain. Many faculty and staff are only toughing it out until retirement. Because of “retrenchment,” everyone can be fired at any moment without due process. Three former faculty are pursing wrongful termination suits as I write.
Even worse, the current administration, some of them pocketing the highest paychecks in the history of Western for the positions they hold, are trying to enforce faculty pay cuts related to Early College Academy (dual-credit) course delivery. In the last two weeks, three of my former colleagues suddenly resigned. In desperation, our administration now has faculty from History, Philosophy, and Education assigned to teach the English classes left without teachers.
A wise friend once said to me, “Some people know the price of everything but the value of nothing.” For the last two years, that has been the tragic tale of Western leadership. Those in power continue to maintain they have the answers. Students, staff and faculty who say otherwise are voting with their feet.
Bill Church, Retired MWSU English professor
Corn Belt must address climate risk
In the Midwest, climate change has been reduced to a coastal issue — if an issue at all. We would like to believe that we are insulated from the impacts of human caused-changes to our planet’s climate. Unfortunately, this is not the case. The very heart of the midwestern way of life, agriculture, stands to be another victim of the unprecedented shifts in the Earth’s atmosphere.
The Corn Belt, which Missouri is a part of, is responsible for 90% of our nation’s corn grain and 30% of the global corn crop. Unaddressed, climate change could reduce corn yields by 40% within the next 30 years. The north Missouri economy, which relies heavily on its grain production, could not stand such a hit to a crop that buttresses the state’s economy.
So, what do we do about it? We put a gradual price on carbon. This will allow industries, like agriculture, to incrementally adjust their operations without the risk of becoming financially insolvent. As large-scale agriculture adapts to more sustainable modes of production, it will do its part in saving the planet (and itself) from the worst-case-scenarios of climate change.
Trevor Callaway, St. Joseph
