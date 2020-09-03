The U.S. will survive this election

Regardless of who may become our next president in the upcoming election, the USA will survive. Evidence of that is that during my lifetime here on earth, the people, U.S. citizens, have survived 13 different presidents. Some have proven to be good and some not so good. I have my own personal opinion as to who did or did not do a good job of upholding the responsibilities of the office.

Since becoming an adult and eligible to vote, I’ve exercised that right in every presidential election. Some that I’ve voted for have won and some have not. I’ve failed to always agree with any president, even those who’ve earned my initial affirmative vote.

It never amazes me to witness that regardless of the individual seeking the office, being Democrat or Republican, the citizens of this greatest nation on the planet Earth have survived. After all, the U.S. president has little power over the laws governing our nation.

The laws are created by our elected House and Senate. When writing the U.S. Constitution, our founding fathers were foresighted enough to create a system of checks and balances with the legislative, judicial and executive branches of government.

Therefore, I fail to see the reason that many people take it so personally when the presidential candidate that they happen to support is not elected.

We all have the right and the obligation to vote in every election. We have the right to support or oppose any ballot issue of our choosing. God forbid that we should live in a society ruled by a dictator or a communist form of government where we would have no such right.

Don Roach

St. Joseph