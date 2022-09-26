This content is a letter to the editor and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


placeholder_letters.jpg

Is DeSantis the new Gaiseric?

The Vandals, who sacked Rome in 455 AD, give their name to vandalism, destruction for attention. The Vandals pillaged Rome, meaning they robbed the city’s goods by force. Today in our country, we have a comparable force to the Vandals, power-hungry Republicans, who by their actions, rob our democracy by farce. Why else would a man, supposedly of high intelligence, prey on desperate human beings with false promises and lies to gain attention for himself to stir the emotions of his followers? Name-calling and scapegoating don’t solve problems.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.