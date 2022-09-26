The Vandals, who sacked Rome in 455 AD, give their name to vandalism, destruction for attention. The Vandals pillaged Rome, meaning they robbed the city’s goods by force. Today in our country, we have a comparable force to the Vandals, power-hungry Republicans, who by their actions, rob our democracy by farce. Why else would a man, supposedly of high intelligence, prey on desperate human beings with false promises and lies to gain attention for himself to stir the emotions of his followers? Name-calling and scapegoating don’t solve problems.
A man with DeSantis’s mind could be leading with reasonable, rational thought and arguments.
Eugene Bales
Savannah, Missouri
A blueprint for the opposite of order
Who is the English-speaking philosopher of yesteryear, maybe living before the creation of nation states, who argued that a population owes its loyalty to the ruler (dictator) who can maintain order? Perhaps it was Hobbs?
Fast forward to the Progressive Democrats who are clearly financially in the hands of globalists like George Soros and others, and I either have too much imagination or am absolutely correct that the design plan calls for chaos, civil war and a population craving and demanding a Hobbs-type dictator!?
Patrick McLear
Dearborn, Missouri
Globalists represent a threat
I wanted to respond to Larry Angold’s comments about my recent letter. His distaste for Republicans seems to be clouding his understanding.
The billionaire globalists at the World Economic Forum are not of any one political party. They are interested in reducing the worlds’ population, restricting the rights of the people, controlling our energy usage, what we eat, controlling our money and tracking our every move. They call it The Great Reset. When they say they want us all vaccinated, can we trust these tyrannical controllers?
Mr. Angold apparently only listens to the Main Stream Media and believes that Republicans “tried to overthrow the government and disregard the Constitution.” It was not an insurrection on Jan. 6. People were there unarmed, to encourage proper investigations into our elections and to protect our Constitutional Republic.
This coming election looks hopeful for replacing many Democrats and RINOs with good, patriotic Republicans who will be interested in justice, the rule of law (Constitution) and making our country great again.
