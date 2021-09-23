A clear and present danger
Climate change is not a nebulous future event — it's happening now. How do we know? For one, we're measuring global temperatures rise at unprecedented rates. During the ice age, our planet was covered in dense ice sheets and glaciers. Temperatures rose 1.5 degrees C over 10,000 years, melting most of the ice and submerging huge areas of land. Since we've had accurate thermometers (1850s), temperatures have risen 1.2 degrees C. Most of this increase was in the last 50 years — there's nothing natural about that.
Climate models make predictions about how weather events will react. One prediction is that hurricanes can rapidly become stronger by feeding on warm water: we saw this exact phenomenon happen last month. Hurricane Ida, which started as a Category 1 storm, ballooned into a Category 4 behemoth in 24 hours. This rapid intensification is now hazardously frequent, confirming a major claim of climate models. It gives people much less time to evacuate and creates giant storms capable of causing billions in damages and claiming hundreds of lives.
The evidence is all around us — contact your lawmakers in D.C. Ask them to support climate change legislation.
Ansh Gupta
St. Joseph
Social Security's shaky future
Not to draw attention away from the borders, the COVID threat or the Afghanistan debacle; I want to thank the editor for allowing my voice to be heard in many issues. Every letter I write comes to be true and there are plenty that still need to be in your column; not because I have special powers, only the results of always searching the truth and never accepting most media and majority of lawmakers' actions and answers.
So I have no crystal ball, simply the desire to be informed on the important issues. That being said, as a hard-working American that has paid into Social Security my entire working life in hopes of some day enjoying silver years, to see all these tax dollars being used for reasons I would like honest answers for, only leads me to believe (as if we haven't heard it before) that Social Security (anyone that has ever drawn it knows it is not fair or enough) will ultimately go away.
How dare the politicians that get a handsome paycheck and benefits because of tax dollars use them carelessly and rarely to the benefits of those that spend their lives contributing!
Craig Wood
St. Joseph
