Vote ‘me’ in 2020

Sorry Joe, move over, we have a new candidate to take your place to run for president, “me,” and I’m only 76. I do not owe anybody anything in politics, do not have a string coming out of my back for the “Squad” to pull telling me what to say. I will not need the questions and answers preparation, a card to be able to talk to the American people.

I will not need Schumer, Pelosi, AOC, nor anyone in the media to tell me what to say. I’d be the democratic version of Trump, a NON-politician, owing no favors to anybody in D.C., can talk to the people in simple statements in a nonpolitical fashion-truth. And best of all make the established political base shake when I speak as they know not of what I’m going to say. No un-kept promises. I’ll be for the American people, not a party, a special interest group nor a politician with their hands out.

I will “not” be a president who will be giving out “free stuff.” Want to vote, come to the polls, and yes, the borders are still closed. You need something, well you’re going to have to earn it. We’ll feed the hungry.

These flip flops of yours will stop immediately. No more changing horses in mid-stream. You need to pass a bill, put it out to be discussed, talked about in “plain” English — yes English. You try to hide some of your personal projects in the bill, they will be exposed and made known to the voting public, no more trillions pet projects. Only for the good of “ALL.”

I’m taking government back! Doing what was promised.

Ben Pecora, St. Joseph

Seniors should get flu shots

Getting vaccinated for the flu this fall is more important than ever. Not only will a flu shot help keep you and your family healthy, it can help reduce the strain on our health care system and keep hospital beds and other medical resources available for people with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This is no ordinary flu season; it’s a flu season amid a pandemic. With two dangerous viruses going around at once, it’s time for us to protect our communities by getting the vaccine we already have: the flu vaccine.

A flu shot won’t protect you against COVID-19, but it has many other important benefits. Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization and death.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there’s no evidence that a flu vaccination increases your risk of getting sick from a coronavirus, like the one that causes COVID-19.

Those at high risk for flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people 65 years and older and people with certain chronic health conditions. Anyone who is six months old or older should get a yearly flu vaccine.

The CDC recommends getting vaccinated in September or October, but a flu shot anytime during the flu season can help protect you.

Seema Verma

Administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services