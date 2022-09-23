Private school program
raises questions
Recently an article in the paper presented information on the program called Missouri Scholars Option which would enable students to obtain scholarships to private schools in Missouri.
The article stated those students entering kindergarten, those who had an IEP or those who had not attended a private school in the previous 12 months were eligible.
It stated the monies awarded to the children would come from a fund set up by the state and funded by private contributors which would reduce their tax obligations by 50%. It was assured that no money would come out of Missouri tax funds.
The private schools are excited about this program and have been actively promoting it. I hope it will be a good program and give opportunities to students currently unable to attend private schools. However, I believe that the legislature has passed a law without actually thinking through the possible results of the process. This concern has raised questions for me. If these questions do not have answers, then I would say Missouri is headed for significant and expensive problems in the very near future.
These questions are as follows:
If a child is currently on a scholarship funded by the private school he/she is attending and that school chooses to drop their scholarship option due to the MO Scholarship Option, is that child then just out of luck?
What happens if the funds donated do not meet the costs for all the children who have applied for the scholarships?
If there are going to be children with IEPs in the private schools, who will be expected to implement the IEPs since private schools have not historically been required to provide those services?
Are private schools that take children under the Mo Scholarship Option expected to maintain the same standards as public schools in such things as teacher certification, special education, administrative certification, class requirement, hours in the classroom, etc.?
If schools are funded by the number of students they are serving and that funding is removed per each child who switches to a private school, won’t it cause a depletion in the public school funds as they are not set up to receive private donations outside of tax dollars as private schools are?
Belinda Ball
St. Joseph, Missouri
The world needs
a true statesman
Recently, Vladimir Putin indicated he is calling up 300,000 Russian reservists to fight in Ukraine and that he would not hesitate to use nuclear weapons. The “leaders” of the world, meeting this week at the UN, cried their outrage and listened to the leader of the free world, the man whose claim to fame foreign policy-wise has been what former Obama Defense Secretary Robert Gates said was to be wrong on every foreign policy decision in the past 40 years, the man whose poor handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal resulted in the death of 13 U.S. service members, the man who talks incessantly about taking “Cornpop” (one bad dude) out behind the shed to teach him a lesson.
Did Biden provide any real answers to the Ukraine war? No.
Did Biden talk tough as though Putin is that mythical figure “Cornpop?” Yes.
And of course, we did hear that our biggest concern is the existential threat of climate change.
Meanwhile, back in Mother Russia, Putin’s announcements of troop mobilization and the possibility of nuclear weapons being used has caused Russians to book flights at record pace to leave their country before all hell breaks loose. Anti-war protests are being held in the streets of Russia with over a thousand protesters being arrested.
There is reporting out there that China and India are staying “out of the fray.” Sure, why not? While the world watches perhaps the start of nuclear war in Europe or the demise of Vladimir Putin, China will be setting up a naval blockade in Taiwan.
This is the time the world needs a true statesman to broker a peace deal between a wounded and cornered Putin and Zelensky. Unfortunately, all we have are climate activists and a shell of a man still rambling on about Cornpop.
God help us.
David Hurst
St. Joseph
