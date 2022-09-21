Local museum
is a treasure
It had been a number of years since I visited St. Joseph’s Pony Express National Museum. I had forgotten what a unique treasure the museum is to the area. It really offers a glimpse into the city’s past and an era which will never come again.
What a surprise it was to discover the new Pony Bar and Goetz Museum located just southeast of the Pony Express Museum. It is located in a former neighborhood bar and is a tribute to the old Goetz Brewery and the contributions of the Goetz family to the community.
The Pony Bar is available for events amid historic artifacts, unique tables and an attractive mahogany bar. It is filled with posters and photos representing the history of the Goetz brewery along with stories of Blue Town, Goose Town, Patee Town and Western Tablet Company.
I really enjoyed the replica country school house with its pot-bellied stove, wooden desks and school books now mostly forgotten.
The museum complex offers insight to the history of St. Joseph and surrounding areas. It is an interesting place to spend an afternoon.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
A lot at stake
in November
I saw and heard Barack Obama trying to build up his puppet Joe Biden, saying our country is better off now than when Joe took office. I don’t know what country he is talking about.
My guess is the very country he was unable to create while he was our president, thanks to conservatives that stood up and rejected his policies and agendas. Where are they now when the country, its Constitution and its morality is being dismantled and torn down? I’m quite certain these lawmakers will go to any length to not only take our freedoms but to ultimately change this nation and what its flag stands for completely.
Please don’t think your vote doesn’t count, especially this November; trust this, I will do my patriotic duty as a proud American citizen in hopes of saving our country’s prosperity and future.
Craig Wood
St. Joseph
No name, no blame
I have to partially agree with ‘Some guts’ in It’s Your Call saying he doesn’t agree with much Larry Flinchpaugh has to say but he does put his name behind his opinion. This is more than can be said about ‘Some guts’ who put his anonymous blather in It’s Your Call. No name, no blame, huh?
Gayle Sollars
St. Joseph
Elders have a
sense of humor
Explain. It means to make something clear — but it only (usually) happens after someone else asks a question, looks puzzled or gives some indication they do not understand what is being said. That is where it becomes important for two people to be engaged in a conversation.
Just suppose, though, you aren’t really listening to what the other person is saying? Can the other person think you understand(?) — but you don’t? That’s where listening comes in — but what if you don’t hear so well? And what if you don’t want to admit you don’t hear so well? Oops?
See how many things can go wrong when you are “up-in-years” in just the simple things in life? Like conversation, even? That’s in response to the person who used the word “fool” but couldn’t sign their name. Good thing elders have pretty good senses of humor, too.
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
