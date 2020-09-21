Mask enforcement is needed

I am glad the mayor passed the mask ordinance. But, unless the public is held accountable it is not going to work. We need to follow Maryville and fine residents who refuse to comply by not wearing a mask.

A business should have the right to refuse entrance to a person who refuses to wear a mask and call the police if a person removes their mask once inside the business.

I truly think a shelter in place is the only way we are going to conquer COVID-19.

Gary Tantlinger, St. Joseph

Two tragedies were overlooked

Recently two Americans in blue were killed in the line of duty by violent criminals. A Black officer in St. Louis and an Hispanic officer in Nebraska were murdered. Both left suffering families behind. You will not hear about their murders from the media, or the differences in the reactions of conservative supporters compared to the violence of BLM and their social warrior supporters.

No property was set on fire or destroyed. No looting. No stabbings, beatings or shootings. No roads were illegally blocked while motorists are attacked. Instead mourners of the lost heroes stood along roadways peacefully and lawfully to show their support for the families of the men who were killed trying to protect all Americans from predators.

When BLM and associated groups use threats, intimidation and violence, it only divides the country more, and has no place in any solution. There is a lot of virtue signaling going on by multimillionaires in the sports and entertainment industries. We need these people to step up and help mentor and teach in poor neighborhoods. Better education and jobs will reduce Black on Black violence and reduce confrontations with police that stem from criminal behaviors.

Violence is no solution.

Kennan Brockett, St. Joseph

Resist McConnell’s power grab

Partisan is a word that is practiced full time in Washington, D. C. It means favoring one side over another. It should not be as much of a policy as it is, but we (the voters) have allowed our elected representatives to get away with the practice so long, they probably believe it is their right.

Every four years, we have a few months of political furor — Roy Blunt and Sam Graves get their names in the paper a few times so we know they are still “working” for us; but after Nov. 3, 2020, that will stop. And, with our-less-than-stellar-voting-participation record, can we really expect them to do more?

After all, they are loyal Republicans. Well, I am, also. I am not loyal to people who do not represent the majority of people in their district. But then, how will they know what we want if we don’t hold them accountable for their actions being expressed in their partisan acts?

Standards expressed in 2016 by leader McConnell should stand in 2020 for all principled Republicans. Not a naked power grab because he can, àla Donald Trump. Especially as a dying wish by the decedent.

Helen Brock-Thurston, St. Joseph