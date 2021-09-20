Your letters Sept. 21, 2021
Do your part, wear a mask
2020 was a year with record low influenza cases. Why? Because we all wore masks and stayed home when we were sick. Masks are effective and social distancing works.
As a local nurse I’m exhausted. I’ve spent the last year desperately caring for patients struggling to live.
When we are able to save them, their fight isn’t over when they go home. Complications that I have personally witnessed in my patients include scarred lungs leading to lifelong difficulty breathing, brain injuries because of lack of oxygenation, tachycardia months after recovery, kidney failure and other organ damage. I’m tired of holding people’s hands while they die and their family remains oblivious to the fact that COVID-19 is deadly.
I’m tired of putting people in body bags just to fill their bed with another person that is going to also die. Spring 2021, It seemed like we were winning the fight against COVID-19. As soon as the vaccine came people took their masks off and now, we are back to square one. People are apprehensive of the vaccine because they fear it could make them sick. Do you know what won’t make you sick? Wearing a mask. Be kind. Wear your mask.
Rachel Adrian
St. Joseph
A question of risk
The development of the COVID-19 vaccines, especially the ones being offered in the United States, in such a timely manner, during a global pandemic, is one of the greatest achievements in human history. The number of lives saved has been tremendous, and the amount of lives that can be saved in the future if more people choose to take the vaccine is even greater.
Perhaps the era we find ourselves in, with what appears to be a high level of distrust in institutions (for various reasons), naturally brings with it a host of conspiracy theories and doubt. Yet the evidence is well documented and clear that for most people, taking the vaccine is far less risky than not taking the vaccine.
In the end, it comes down to risk. We are all part of the science experiment whether we want to be or not. Would you rather be in the control group, or in the independent variable group? We know that somewhere around 1.5% of the control group will die if they get infected. The vaccine not only has been shown to slow the spread, but also to decrease the chances of serious illness dramatically.
Erik McGuire
St. Joseph
