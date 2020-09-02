Your mail-in vote will be counted

I worked for the Buchanan County Clerk’s office. My last number of years I was in charge of absentee voting. Even before being in charge, everyone knew all the procedures of absentee voting.

Our current county clerk, and past county clerks, always ran clean elections. There are many rules and procedures in place. Ballots that are returned in the envelopes are placed in a very secure location. They have “absentee teams” made up of Democrats and Republicans who sit down together and open and count the ballots before they are run through the ballot counting machine.

Some people don’t realize that absentee ballots are from people who are elderly, in nursing homes, in hospitals and out of town on election day. People can vote early at the clerk’s office, if possible. Everything on their registration card, including your voting records, is in the computers. The staff checks statewide deaths with the Secretary of State’s office every day on their computers, as well as the local papers. People in the military who are out of town, in another county, state, or deployed in a foreign country and registered to vote in Buchanan County can request ballots. Are we to deprive them of their right to vote while they are serving our country?

Absentee voting, mail-in voting, military voting and absentee voting at the courthouse are all the same and put in the same absentee voting boxes and run through the ballot counting machine.

My husband is a Vietnam veteran and gets all of his medication through the mail. It is imperative that the post office be funded. President Donald Trump and his family vote by mail. I am voting absentee this November. You can call the clerk’s office to see if they received your ballot and after the election call to make sure that your ballot was counted.

Pam Pickrel-Schott

St. Joseph

Time to ‘mask up,’ St. Joseph

Once again, the St. Joseph City Council has chosen to ignore the upward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations by delaying the implementation of a citywide mask ordinance. The wait-and-see attitude adopted by Council Members Madison Davis, P.J. Kovac, Marty Novak and Gary Roach is akin to seeing a fire in the kitchen and then saying we should wait to see if it spreads to the dining room before trying to control it.

We have seen how quickly the virus spreads and we are heading for a situation where the council will be forced to say, “Well, there was probably something that we could have done but it’s too late now.”

The science and data are clear: Masks are an effective means of slowing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. It is time to #MaskUp and for City Council to step up.

Edwin Taylor

St. Joseph