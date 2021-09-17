It’s about the chaos,
not the withdrawal
Keith Evans, writing on the topic of “U.S. leaving Afghanistan,” appears to have missed the larger idea that the United States was withdrawing from Afghanistan, regardless of who might be currently president of the United States.
The embarrassment and public uproar, regardless of political affiliation, was not about our departure. Instead, the controversy surrounds President Joseph Biden’s entirely inept decision to overnight withdraw U.S. military forces without any regard for our troops, American and other allied civilians and our Afghan allies. This was not a decision reached after consulting with military leaders, but one made in a fit of temper, a behavior not unlike most elderly people who suffer from a mental disorder.
Evans has failed to be persuasive with his argument that Biden should be praised for demonstrating statesmanship. To the contrary, Biden has been a hack politician for more than 40 years, and he never has reached that level of recognition. Now in his declining years, suffering from mental impairment, why would Evans expect him to be more than he has ever been?
Patrick E. McLear
Dearborn, Missouri
It’s time to ask
some questions
Why would anyone accept the results of the last election without question after all the lies, misinformation and censorship by the Democratic/Progressive/Socialist Party and Big Tech over the last four years?
Take the lie of voter suppression championed by Stacey Abrams in Georgia. She lost Georgia’s governor’s race by over 55,000 votes with record Black voter participation. She has continued to lie and never conceded she lost. Trump lost Georgia by about 12,000 and in Wisconsin by less than 20,000, Toss in the tech liberals censoring anything negative about Biden, like Hunter’s disgusting use of daddy’s position to make money, and this election ended up looking like one in a Banana Republic. Crooked.
The whiny officials who felt so threatened in January certainly did not care about the citizens who were beaten, burned, robbed and killed by Antifa and BLM during the summer of riots. More Lies: Russia conspiracy, Covington, Ukraine, Kavanaugh, Smollet, Wallace and Charlottesville. Read the Charlottesville transcript yourself for the truth.
Kennan Brockett
St. Joseph
