A dangerous lurch
to electric
A question for you as we continue to launch rockets into outer space, and in 2024 we are scheduled to launch another “moon landing” rocket. What gives? So will future rockets going to whatever planet need a long-long extension cord to recharge on whatever planet they land on?
Since in a few years California must only buy electric cars, I thought this waste or use of fuels would get your attention?
And when are you going to have the passenger planes, the cargo planes and ships, the over-the-road trucks, cruise lines, trains, “all electric.”
Like Al Gore, you seem to be inconsistent. Wasn’t Florida to be underwater a few years ago? He promised it would happen years ago, what happened, or just another “whoops.”
And didn’t you say we only have about a decade before we are toast? I know you’re not worried as you just hop on one of those private jets owned by those “energy drum beaters” like Gore and Kerry and go. I’d suggest either India or China as they are doing a great job meeting emissions standard.
By the way how much is the government going to give those poor people in California when they buy an all-electric car?
We’re doing so great now with the economy and inflation, what’s a few more million here and there?
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
A threat from the left
The biggest threat to our Republic? A party that wanted to keep slavery and did not want to integrate schools. A party that for years has shouted down conservative speakers on college campuses and now wants to cancel any speech that does not agree with their agenda as disinformation. A party that said nothing while cities burned in 2020 and promoted funds to get offenders out of jail calling for defunding of police.
A Justice Department that has labeled parents who speak out at school board meetings as terrorist and is now being used to go after political opponents. An administration that left U.S. citizens abandoned in Afghanistan and left billions of dollars of military equipment to the enemy.
An out-of-control boarder, shutting down pipelines and soon coal plants, energy prices at all-time highs, putting our independence at risk. Record inflation, 87,000 new IRS agents. An administration that does not care about the people. “Just buy an electric car.”
The biggest threat to our Republic is not MAGA but the current Democratic Party leadership and this current administration.
Bob Waldroff
Stewartsville, Missouri
More than a king
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the pomp and pageantry surrounding her funeral, it is a rarity when a British Monarch is proclaimed. Her eldest son, Charles III, is styled “Charles III, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other realms and Territories King, Head of The Commonwealth, Defender of The Faith.”
The original Latin phrase fidei defensor reflects the sovereign position as head of the Church of England. The original designation defender of the faith was bestowed on James VI in 1507 by Pope Julius II. It was subsequently bestowed by King Henry the Eighth by the pope.
The phrase is seen on modern British coins bearing “FID DEF.” I am pleased that on his first official statement as King Charles III, he went out of his way to say that Christianity plays a fundamental role in his life. The king of Scots is the hereditary grand master of the Royal Order of Scotland, for whom, at every meeting of the order, wherever held, a vacant chair is left for him to occupy if he so chooses. Fidelity transcends generations.
God save the king.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas (former Kansan)
