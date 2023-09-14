Education is not a federal responsibility
The government in D.C. has “no” authority under the Constitution for education.
They claim under Article 1, Section 8 the necessary and proper clause to establish the national department of education. However, the necessarily and proper clause only has the powers the national government was specificity given in the Constitution, and none of these powers has anything to do with education. This was left to the states and the people themselves.
The founders understood this and wanted nothing to do with national schools ran by the national government. The 10th Amendment to the Constitution positively prohibits federal aid to education. Land grants to states for schools was constitutional because the states had ceded political sovereignty of these lands to the national government.
Laws were passed from time to time for solve specific problems, but not to run state and local schools completely. Government schools, (public schools) have turned out children who can barely read, do math or write. They do not know history, geography or even the type of government they are suppose to have, which is not a democracy but a constitutional republic.
You’d be advise to immediately to get your children out of the government indoctrination factories. These places cannot be reformed, they are too far gone.
Bob Robison, Savannah, Missouri
It’s time to make the switch
Today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by radicalizing every issue and stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith and spirituality, demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.
I believe in a government that is of, by and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by and for the powerful elite. I’m calling on common sense independent-minded Democrats to leave the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me in voting for Republican candidates.
John Schroeder, Maryville, Missouri
The thrill is in the hunt
I enjoyed the News-Press opinion article: “Asking directions becoming a lost communication.” (Aug. 17 issue). That article was unique in reminding us that although some of us have GPS technology in our cars — sometimes that is fallible and can lead us astray.
We are becoming more and more an impersonal world with our car windows rolled up, the air-conditioning cranking and the GPS map showing us the way. That is all well and good. Yet, there is a certain ambiance that I felt a few years ago when I was in Barton County, Kansas, looking for my great-great grandfather Petrus Kober’s grave about three miles southwest of the village of Olmitz.
I drove to the approximate site and saw nothing. I then saw an old farmhouse in the distance with a farmer out on the porch. I asked, and he told me that Peter Kober’s grave was in a very tiny family cemetery in the middle of a wheat field that he owned a quarter-mile away. Furthermore, the farmer with his empty muddy-laden shoes on his front porch turned out to be a third cousin to me. It paid to ask.
James Marples
Longview, Texas (former Kansan)
