Team effort propelled Noyes fundraiser
To our community and all that were so generous to the Children of the Noyes Home, thank you!
The Ladies Union Benevolent Association was so thankful to be able to host our Take-A-Seat fundraiser in person this year. We want to thank our sponsors and underwriters, who are so faithful and encourage us to continue to hold our event each year. To Yellow Frog Graphics for allowing us to have our event in their fantastic space, thank you. We thank the Nigro Brothers for taking on our cause and coming to St. Joseph to be our auctioneers. Thank you to David Sandy and Joe Brennon for their talents as emcees for our live and virtual event and to Matthew Bobela, Christie Ottinger and all of our other entertainers that made our night so special. And to the St. Joseph New-Press for advertising and televising our event.
From the co-chairs we thank our volunteers that were very dedicated to the construction of our event space and who brought “the circus to town!” And to our dedicated board and staff of the Noyes Home, who worked for months to make sure that this event was the hit of the town, and you did it again. But it is you, our community that we tip our hats to. Without your generosity our mission would not be possible. We are in awe of the businesses and individuals that have partnered with us to ensure that our mission continues to serve those in our area that need a place to call home. Our job is to help children and reconnect families and because of you we continue to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.
Thank you for joining us in person, virtually and on television. Thank you all for helping to continue to LIGHT THE WAY!
With gratitude,
Chelsea Howlett, executive director and
Jennie Sommers, LUBA — co-Chairs TAS 2022
School funding needs to be a priority
Congrats to our Missouri governor and his legislature. They are closing in on a major accomplishment — making our state dead last in education funding and teacher pay (we are now 49th and 50th, respectively).
It would make little sense to use the excess revenue our state is sitting on for education when we are so close to reaching a milestone. It makes more sense to hand out minimal tax cuts to secure political futures than to invest in the kids for the state’s future.
D.A. Brown
Albany, Missouri
Be careful what you wish for
How can Larry Flinchpaugh complain about billionaires controlling the world and then want Republicans to be in charge of our country? What political party was it that gave the rich tax breaks so they could be richer, more powerful and more elite?
Then he writes that we need (I’m above the law) Trump or someone with similar views to be elected president and Republicans to take control of Congress and restore our belief in our Constitution. Tell me again which political party tried to overthrow the government and disregard the constitution.
Our own shameful Sen. Josh Hawley raising his fist in support of the attempted coup and then running like a scared little rabbit when his people stormed the building.
Yeah, that’s who we want to be in charge of our country.
Larry Angold
St. Joseph
