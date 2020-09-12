Support troops

or support Trump

I was born on a Naval Base near New Orleans — my sister a year later on a Naval Base in Gulfport. My dad was a Seabee. My grandfather and great uncle were both medics in Korea, and now my son is serving in the Missouri National Guard. I understand the sacrifices men and women who serve make.

I also understand that our commander in chief knows nothing of service or sacrifice. I know that he attacked John McCain saying “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” I know that Trump disrespects Gold Star families because I read about the way he spoke of the Khan family — he defamed the best among us.

I know that the president thinks service members are “losers and suckers” because he received five deferments from Vietnam and denigrated Vietnam vets when speaking of STDs stating, “I’ve been so lucky in terms of that whole world...It’s like Vietnam, sort of. It is my personal Vietnam. I feel like a great and very brave solider.”

Military families like mine know you can support U.S. troops or you can support Trump. You cannot support both.

Jessica Piper

Hopkins, Missouri