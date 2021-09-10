Banking as a public utility
Why not create three separate banks owned by (1) the city of St. Joseph, (2) Buchanan County and (3) the state of Missouri? Any profits generated would be returned to each governing body to help finance things like infrastructure projects and even low-interest loans to its citizens.
This isn’t a new or radical idea; at least for North Dakota which successfully established a state-owned bank in 1919 to promote agriculture and commerce in their state. Over the last 21 years, BND has generated almost $1 billion in profit for the citizens of North Dakota instead of a private bank.
One way banks make money is by borrowing from depositors, paying them interest as low as 1% or lower and then lending the money at 3% to 15% or more.
What is seldom explained is that banks are not required to keep on hand the entire amount of the depositor’s cash which in effect allows the bank to make a profit on money that is not theirs. This is called fractional-reserve banking where banks hold in reserve an amount equal to only a fraction of the bank’s deposit liabilities.
Of course, the commercial banks will resist the idea of public-owned banks but it makes sense to have the public benefit from money creation instead of a private bank.
William Jennings Bryan said it best in his “Cross of Gold” speech. “I stand with Jefferson… that the issue of money is a function of government, and that the banks ought to get out of the governing business.”
Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
A clown car at
1600 Pennsylvania
I am totally embarrassed to be called an American today, especially after this leadership from the White House. We, the most (use to be) powerful country in the world, puts its tail between its legs and runs.
Not only did we leave Americans behind but about $80B plus in equipment. Russia is interested in buying the equipment, but China will end up with the lion’s share.
Was this equipment destroyed, important tech removed, who knows?
Add to this the list of what is parked at the airport: 22,174 Humvees, 634 M117s, 169 M113 personnel carriers, 42,000 pickups, 162,043 radios, 8,000 trucks, 64,363 machine guns, 16,035 night vision goggles, 126,295 pistols, 176 artillery, 33 mi-17 helicopters, 33 UH-60 helicopters, 43 MD530 helicopters, four C-130 planes, 23 EMB planes, 28 Cessna 208s, 10 AC-208 planes.
All this for a mere $80+ billion.
Amir Tsarfati, who worked for the Americans, is saying those left behind “will not get out,” the biggest concern is the weapons and who will end up with them!
The war is not over, he continues. The Taliban is a terrorist group — what does it take to realize this is so? Didn’t they kill Americans? Are they not killing people during this undertaking? This White House is a total disgrace.
If I was a Navy SEAL, I’d retire before these clowns kill all of them with their lack of knowledge, war experience and their lack of common sense.
Letting thousands into our country — just like the southern border, who are they? They say they are being vetted, “but” those on the southern border are not — who do you believe??
I believe they are already here, just waiting for their opening!
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.