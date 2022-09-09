Thanks to record low unemployment plus federal COVID relief monies, Missouri’s government is awash with money. And so, Gov. Parson wants our Republican supermajority legislature to pass a massive, permanent income tax cut this month which will reduce the state’s revenues by $950 million every year. If it passes, Missouri will be headed toward a Kansas-like tail spin. After that state cut income taxes, revenues plummeted, and lawmakers had to make draconian cuts to schools, public safety and health care.
This misguided proposal will do nothing to alleviate inflationary costs for 33% of all Missourians, as they do not earn enough to pay state income tax. These folks already spend a disproportionate share of their wages and pensions on regressive local and state sales taxes and fees.
For Missourians who do pay state income taxes, the richest 1 percent will get a whopping $6,024 tax cut on average, while the lowest income earners would receive just $11! {Missouri Budget Project statistics).
Parson’s tax-cut scheme would increase the state’s wealth-gap, put holes in the safety net for the working poor and force cuts to funding for public education. Let us pray that our legislators have the wisdom to reject it.
Jane Frick
St. Joseph
Biden missed a
chance to unite
What should Joe Biden have said Sept. 1?
He should have exhorted for us to be united and encourage the American identity of those who have supported Trump, to separate from Trump, and renew their allegiance to country and Constitution rather than a cult of personality. Instead, President Biden has declared war on half of the voters. Instead of uniting us, 73.6 million voters are The Enemy!
If you have a system that only allows for two parties, then you make a claim that the only recognized opposition party is illegitimate, don’t claim to support “democracy” in any sense.
