A big pharma
money-grab
Merck has the original patent on ivermectin, which has been used with no problems in humans for 30 years, for example to cure “river blindness” in third-world countries.
Recently, Merck (the patent owner of ivermectin) indicated ivermectin is toxic, when in fact, it is a WHO essential medicine, just like hydroxychloroquine.
So why is this happening? Well, the always truthful Dr. Fauci has called for pharmaceutical companies to develop meds to use against COVID.
Yes….true...but both of those are on the market and dirt cheap……..BIG Pharma needs to develop new meds…..EXPENSIVE….to make more big bucks.
Remember, since COVID, nine Big Pharma executives have become billionaires. We’ve all heard it…it is as true an axiom as any……”When in doubt, follow the money”.
There is also a school of educated thought that, just like we have overused antibiotics and now have germs resistant to them, we might be having the COVID virus mutate in the future to the point where it is a superbug, simply because it has learned to mutate and escape the mRNA spike protein vaccines we are all using!
David Hurst
St. Joseph
God trusts us to
make right choice
Texas! Abortion! Pro-life? Pro-choice? Christian? Guess what, God is pro-life and pro-choice! Check your Bible, Genesis Chapters 2 and 3. The salient points are: 1. All of God’s creation is good or very good. 2. God created humans in HIS image and likeness. 3. We were given dominion over creation. 4. Choice was introduced by God with the introduction of the tree of knowledge of good and evil and the SERPENT/devil taking advantage of that fact.
God is prolife and he trusted us to make right choices, so he is prochoice also. We always have the choice, God gave it to us, individually. So, why is sinful man legislating matters no one should be involved in as a whole? God gave individuals that right — and individual consequences. Shouldn’t that have been the end of it? Can we get back to that simple premise, since no man can ever get pregnant by incest or rape?
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
