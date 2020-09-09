Building is gone, legacy remains

Recently, a cornerstone of the Catholic community in St. Joseph was reduced to rubble. While I understand why my beloved St. Patrick School was demolished, it didn’t make the last walk down memory lane any easier. I, and many others, spent our formative years there — not just in the classrooms, but also in many other places in the building. From the gym to the cafeteria, every room harbors countless memories.

While other old buildings have stories, St. Pat’s has a legacy. Within its walls, the staff, parents and students created a community that most will never experience again. We may never know the impact that small brick building had on so many. It was more than a building—brought to life by the people who poured so much of themselves into it.

While the new structure in its place will bring vitality, it is important that we not forget. I will always remember the season in my life where St. Pat’s was more than my school—it was home. So, I say this: “Well done, good and faithful servant.” I will never forget you.

Leanna Brunner

Smithville, Missouri

Dose of honesty

needed on race

It is hard to continue a conversation when dishonesty is fueling it from the start. This is the problem with Andrew Gaug’s lengthy column about racism in St. Joseph and Buchanan County.

Two points stood out; the first one being Mr. Gaug’s assertion that people misunderstand Black Lives Matter because of social media and systematic racism. People don’t misunderstand BLM; they understand it too well. Portland, Kenosha, Minneapolis, Rochester (to name a few) have been decimated by BLM protests. BLM’s own website says that it wants to “disrupt” the West (our society) by whittling away at the nuclear family.

The second point is that the hopeful promise from Kimberly Warren that we are only a degree away from a better quality life is a fraud. BLM, as a chalice for critical theory, believes that there is no such thing as a “good white identity;” if you’re white, you are inherently racist.

Race relations will only improve when we all are honest with each other.

Nathan Stone

Cosby, Missouri

Scouting’s mission remains unchanged

Scouting has developed character and leadership skills in the young people of St. Joseph and beyond for over a century. The youth of today are no exception.

Scouting provides an outlet for a family to experience new adventures together, and focuses youth on the ideals of duty to God, country, and other people by learning new skills, making friends, achieving goals and having fun (with a purpose).

The local Pony Express Council has one of the best camps in the entire nation in Camp Geiger. Camp is the summertime home of our Scouts, where memories of learning canoeing, swimming, shooting sports, skilled trades, crafts, first aid, outdoor skills and more are made.

If you are looking for a positive way to spend quality time with your son or daughter, consider the Scouts.

Erik McGuire

St. Joseph