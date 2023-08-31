One hopes the mayor and city council could have found a better way to manage the kerfuffle surrounding Brian Kirk’s proposed re-appointment to the St. Joseph Library Board. But, as political beings, they caved into an unsolicited letter from a far right Christian congregation protesting Brian’s work with the LGBTQ+ community; worse, they cowardly shrank from public accountability upon receiving a letter from the local Republican committee threatening non-support in the future based on your voting record for or against the reappointment.
Libraries and the LGBTQ+ populations have been under increasingly serious attack nationwide; our elected leaders did not have to join this effort. If they believe the process developed by “opening up the community to board representation” in its new manner, they must reflect otherwise. In the case of the Library Board, for example, one of the candidates appointed didn’t even show up for interview!
Books and the freedom to read them is fundamental to our democratic process. I doubt either the mayor or anyone on the council has read our Library’s Bill of Rights or The Freedom to Read Statement while considering their actions. Further, it is unlikely they have reflected on the growing percentage of the population identifying itself as LGBTQ+ (one in five Generation Zs and one in four Millennials according to a recent Gallup Poll).
The Library Board is composed of nine members; one member openly working with the LGBTQ+ community seems to be a fair and just representation on the board. Censorship of books dating to the 16th century has never worked; discrimination against fellow human beings with a cohesive lifestyle is a folly and just plain wrong. What’s done by the mayor and the council to this point is done. I would hope, in the future, they take a much longer view of their responsibility when considering the factors used in choosing the leadership of the community’s boards of trustees.
Charles N. Mullican, M.D., St. Joseph
Room for all at God’s table
I am writing in response to the statement Frank Sindelar was quoted as making in the Aug. 22 News-Press article announcing the council’s appointment of three library board members and the protest that accompanied those appointments. Reporter Riley Funk quotes Mr. Sindelar as saying, “I just came to not only support Josh (Pastor Josh Blevins of Grace Calvary Chapel), but to, in a small way represent the faith community.”
I must correct Mr. Sindelar’s assertion that he represents the faith community. First, Christianity is not the only faith community in St. Joseph. Second, while I have no doubt that Mr. Sindelar represents his particular faith community, Grace Calvary Chapel, he definitely does not represent or speak for the entire Christian faith community in St. Joseph. He certainly does not speak for me, a life-long Christian and ordained minister of 48 years with a passion for practicing Jesus’s welcome and extending God’s grace to all.
My prayer of thanksgiving is for the many Christians who spoke out in support of our LBGTQ+ community and who in their daily lives strive to provide welcome, safety and the assurance that there is room for all in God’s family and at God’s table. I thank God for your faithful witness.
Jim Pierce, St. Joseph
Ford’s narratives are enlightening
I want to express my appreciation to the News-Press for its publication on Wednesdays and Fridays of Bob Ford’s historical narratives.
I find these columns interesting and stimulating — well-written in what I would describe as a conversational style. It reminds me of the way Will Rogers communicated. I hope your other readers have been equally impressed.
Bob’s writings not only enlighten us, but, in my experience, have even increased my desire for more knowledge. After reading his narrative, I typically go to other sources to seek even more information.
The subject matter is never dull — everything from devastating Order 11 of the Civil War to the Evel Knievel museum in Topeka. Did you know aviatrix Amelia Earhart of Atchison as a young girl built her own roller-coaster in the backyard of the family home? Neither did I until Bob included it in his podcast on the Earhart Museum in Atchison. His interviews with Sarah Elder provide a detailed vision of St. Joseph’s history.
Bob challenges our consciences with some of his commentary, on topics such as mental illness and drug dependency. He explores the heroism of Irena Sendler and the butchery of “Bloody Bill” Anderson. He consistently enlightens us as he preserves history.
