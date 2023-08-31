This content is a letter to the editor and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


placeholder_letters.jpg

Council and mayor caved

One hopes the mayor and city council could have found a better way to manage the kerfuffle surrounding Brian Kirk’s proposed re-appointment to the St. Joseph Library Board. But, as political beings, they caved into an unsolicited letter from a far right Christian congregation protesting Brian’s work with the LGBTQ+ community; worse, they cowardly shrank from public accountability upon receiving a letter from the local Republican committee threatening non-support in the future based on your voting record for or against the reappointment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.