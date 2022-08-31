No one is
above the law
Sen. Lindsey Graham promised — if Donald Trump is indicted — there will be riots in the streets? Why? Donald Trump is a thief of government secrets, right? He’s out of compliance with established rules of public behavior. Right?
He was given three chances to do the right thing by three government agencies and he didn’t comply — so he’s above the law? Remember way back when we used to hear about “separate but equal” schooling facilities as a rationale in the South for segregation? Sounds like a creative use of the same logic for former presidents. Or maybe Sen. Graham forgot how he behaved on Jan. 6 when the mob was in full hue and cry in Washington?
He had a different tune then. America is not well-served by public “servants” with very situational ethics for different (read partisan) times/circumstances.
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
There’s nothing socialist about price competition
Our 6th District congressional Rep. Sam Graves recently used a newspaper ad to thank those who voted for him in the primary election. Then he went further and pledged to “…fight Joe Biden’s radical socialist agenda in Congress.” Which begs the question, does Sam Graves know how socialism differs from free-market economics?
A major component of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress without Graves’ support, nor that of any other Republican, allows Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies over the price they pay for drugs. For years the government health program has been forced to pay whatever drug companies asked, driving drug prices in the U.S. to double or more the prices paid by consumers in other countries. It is close to government granting a monopoly to drug manufacturers.
On the other hand, Biden’s “radical” bargaining agenda will result in free market prices for drugs, a very “conservative” way to do business.
Keith Evans
St. Joseph
A warning
to voters
I want to write a letter every day to address an issue, however with so much to choose from it’s impossible to pick just one. Do I choose this administration’s success in running our country in the ground with an agenda of poor decisions? How about all the protectors of our livelihoods being disrespected, attacked and afraid to do their job because of a criminal’s rights? I wonder does anyone else think what is happening with parts of our economy could possibly be related to greed?
What is going to be the next scare or pandemic that causes mass mail-in voting, lockdowns, shortages and struggling? Whatever it is, voters beware. If you want the greater possibility of an honest election, don’t vote from home, go to the polls.
Craig Wood
St. Joseph
