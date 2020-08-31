It’s time for sacrifice

Our freedom extends right up to the point of our obligation. The country was founded and built upon this principle. The rights of my fist end where the right of your nose begins. We correctly honor fallen soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy.

However, somehow we cannot bring ourselves to recognize that my freedom to not wear a mask to protect myself ends where my obligation to wear a mask to protect you begins. There has been a lot of viral misinformation related to COVID-19, but one thing that has been clear for months is that my wearing a mask is less to protect me than it is to protect you from me.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid did say it well recently, “Love your neighbor!” It’s my turn for a little sacrifice.

Wes Long

St. Joseph

Mask policies should be enforced

Walmart advertises customers are required to wear masks, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. I asked a manager of the Bethany, Missouri, store why customers were not wearing masks and was told they couldn’t make them. Maybe so, but Walmart could refuse entrance or refuse service to customers not wearing masks.

This appears to be a case of Walmart not being as concerned for the health of customers as they claim to be.

Ray Youngman

Bethany, Missouri

Bill expands beyond COVID

Rather than doing what is in the best interest of the American people, the Democrats are continuing to weaponize our country’s political process in their effort to stop President Donald Trump from being elected to a second term.

House Democrats have passed a 1,800-page, $3 trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill despite Trump’s veto threat. Their bill includes so many provisions that are only indirectly related to the pandemic crisis, making it virtually impossible for Trump to sign it.

There should be multiple bills addressing only one issue at a time:

Another round of direct payments to individuals, up to $6,000 per family. (No payments to unauthorized immigrants as proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.)

Increased spending on food stamps.

$175 billion in housing support.

Extension of unemployment benefits. These issues should not have even been included in the Democrats’ bill.

Student loan forgiveness.

Require all voters to be able to vote by mail beginning this November. (This is a state issue, not federal.)

Provide $25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service when not needed.

Federal assistance to the states to cover their losses from the rioting when they failed to limit the destruction.

Pelosi’s bill is simply a Democratic agenda masquerading as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. The American people are hurting while the Democrats are prolonging their suffering.

Larry Flinchpaugh

St. Joseph