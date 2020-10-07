A Republican disavows Trump

I’m nearly 74 years of age and a former Republican. But most of all, I’m a proud American.

Donald Trump has driven me away from my former party. A vote for Trump is a vote for more and more lies.

Trump is a demagogue who thrives on corruption and national division. If Trump is reelected, I fear for our nation’s future.

A vote for Trump is a vote for a weak national defense. Look how Trump has lied to us on the COVID-19 pandemic. The Woodward tapes are proof of this.

The Russians are actively working to get Trump reelected, just as they did in 2016. Trump makes no secret about his admiration for Russian despot Vladimir Putin and other dictators.

Trump has continued to lie to us about the climate crisis. Just look at our West and East Coasts. It is catastrophic.

Four years of Donald Trump as president is all this nation can stand. His crimes against the citizens of the U.S. and our allies are horrible. God bless America and a new hope in Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

John Ray Hoffman, St. Joseph

Disregard for masks carries great risk

I am at high risk for COVID-19 due to my health and hardly ever leave home. On Friday, Oct 2, however, I could not avoid leaving home. I went to the USPS Eastside location on Oakland Ave. and to the Buchanan County courthouse to vote in-person absentee.

The clerks at the post office kept taking their masks off. The staff at the courthouse’s voting location did not even have masks. Sidestepping for a moment the fact that this is wanton disregard for the health and safety of our town’s population, it is also a violation of the mask ordinance that is in place. Postal workers as well as courthouse employees went against the ordinance the mayor put in place.

If individuals in these positions will not uphold the local version of the legal order, we are certainly doomed: doomed in terms of the virus and doomed in terms of law and order.

Melinda Kovacs, St. Joseph

Resist rhetoric of class warfare

The letter “Tax Code Coddles The Rich” in the Oct. 6, 2020 St. Joseph News-Press shows the continual “fake news” by The New York Times has claimed yet another victim. President Trump paid $7,435,857 in personal income taxes in 2017, not $750; the writer should resist the class-warfare and pro-socialism rhetoric so prevalent these days and look for her news beyond the NYT, CNN and MSNBC.

Yes, the tax code is lopsided, considering the top 1% of taxpayers pay more than the bottom 90% combined. Also, if roads and bridges are crumbling, why is the gasoline tax so low in Missouri? Why shouldn’t the gas tax pay for all highway costs?

Scott Muskopf, Kirkwood, Missouri