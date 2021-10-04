All he did was point out failure
I note, with disgust, that the Army officer who spoke out against the disastrous mess we left in Afghanistan is in jail, while those who perpetrated this debacle are still in power or in their official positions. Evidently it is a greater offense to our nation and its people to speak out about utter failure than it is to actually fail.
My heart goes out to Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who languishes in the brig for voicing criticism of leaders who abandoned hundreds of American citizens in a hostile foreign environment and left our Afghan allies to a fate of torture and death at the hands of the heartless Taliban. In our society it’s now worse to speak out against a criminal act than it is to commit one, if you’re among the rich and powerful currently running this country. If it weren’t for double standards, some folks would have no standards at all.
Lawrence Pilgram
St. Joseph
More than ever, term limits are needed
Rep. Sam Graves has abandoned conservative ideals. Last week he voted to allow for our young women 18-25 to be drafted into the military. Along with Sen. Blunt last year voting against the Border Wall, our so-called “Republican” Congress members slowly become part of the Ivory Tower Swamp in D.C., once they are left up there for more than a minimum amount of time.
We would be spared much trouble if only we had term limits on Congress. The Democrats wouldn’t be allowing millions of illegals in for their “votes,” when they would be termed out anyway. I suggested “four term limit” when I ran for Sam’s seat last year. I’m also now calling for a sped-up constitutional convention to pass many changes needed for this nation.
Donald Sartain
St. Joseph
Take action to protect horses
Horses are a vital companion and working animals in the U.S., and they deserve our gratitude and protection. The Save America’s Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act, or H.R3355/S.2732, would permanently ban horse slaughter in the U.S. and stop the export of American horses for slaughter.
Tens of thousands of American horses — racing horses, show ponies and gentle companion animals — are shipped each year over our borders in terrible conditions to be stunned and slaughtered. Not only is their treatment and transportation cruel, but they suffer grisly deaths at the hands of poorly trained employees and stunning equipment not suited to their anatomy.
While slaughter for meat is undoubtedly a terrible end for these animals, this industry also poses serious health risks to consumers. Horses are given in their lifetimes many medications and drugs that are toxic to humans when consumed, and the USDA has no system of tracking which horse has had what poisonous substance.
Please contact Missouri Sens. Blunt and Hawley, as well as your congressional district representative, and urge them to support the SAFE Act to end this cruel industry and help protect horses and consumers.
Robert White
Lone Jack, Missouri
