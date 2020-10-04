A history lesson on race

Kennan Brockett’s letter to the News-Press on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, sounded pious and preachy. He insinuated that he had all the answers for Black neighborhoods, suggesting that they need mentoring, teaching, better education and jobs. He blamed the Black Lives Matter movement for “dividing the country.” His criticism of professional athletes and entertainers for involving themselves in the political process and supporting the protest movement seemed narrow-minded and rather contradictory.

Many of those multimillionaires do mentor youth and support education initiatives for young people in their respective cities across the country. One of these athletes has a school that does those things and even more. These athletes and entertainers are exercising their rights. Isn’t that the responsible thing for these mostly Black athletes and actors to do?

Another unnamed caller to the paper urged Black parents to teach their children right from wrong and to respect others to avoid contact with the police. They seem to believe that all violence in this country is caused by Black people. I am not sure the writers and callers to the paper understand history. Study United States history from 1619 to 2020. I taught United States history for 31 years.

Loes J. Hedge

St. Joseph

‘No’ vote urged on Nov. 3

Missourians are fortunate that we can use the ballot initiative process to circumvent politicians in order to get an important issue on the ballot. In 2018, the citizens used this process to bring the measure “Clean Missouri” to the vote of the people to clean up corruption in Jeff City by ending gerrymandering, a practice in which special interests and party politicians draw legislative districts to favor one party over another, thereby rigging seats for either party in the Legislature. Missourians voted overwhelmingly to pass the measure by almost a 2:1 margin and put an end to the corrupt practice of gerrymandering.

The politicians and their special interest groups didn’t like that. This year, while everyone was preoccupied with the pandemic, they designed Amendment 3 to gut our voter-approved redistricting reforms because they didn’t think you were paying attention. If Amendment 3 passes, it would make Missouri the most extremely gerrymandered state in the nation. It lets politicians and political operatives rig the maps for their own benefit. Not only that, it will prevent the courts from challenging any claims of gerrymandering for the indefinite future.

Vote no on Amendment 3.

Andrea Cole

St. Joseph