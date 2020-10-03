Carnage on America’s streets

I am a U.S. Army vet that served in Operation Desert Shield. The primary mission of the engineer brigade I belonged to was to clean up the battlefield in Kuwait.

Today parts of some American cities look worse than Kuwait City did in August 1991. Also, my unit lost fewer personnel clearing minefields there than we are currently losing citizens to murder in my home town of St. Louis, Missouri.

Big difference is that the carnage done in Kuwait was done by the invading Iraqi army. Here, in America, the deliberate destruction of parts of our cities is being done by our own citizens and at the behest of and with the approval of one of our own political parties, the Democrat Party.

Bruce Raisch

St. Louis

We must resist mob rule

Election 2020 is the most important of our lifetimes. It is our children and grandchildren who will live with the decisions we make. We’ve witnessed riots, looting and burning across our nation this year by people who want to overturn our system of government.

We cannot submit to “mob rule.” Our system is not perfect, but it has built the greatest nation is history. Our poor are better cared for than the poor elsewhere in the world. Our military stands as a barrier to rogue nations anxious to overrun their neighbors. We are the first, and often the only, nation to provide assistance for disasters anywhere in the world. Those resources come from the wealth our nation has created.

Our soldiers have shed their blood on foreign soil in defense of freedom. We must consider how they might feel about “scrapping” the system they died to preserve. We do not improve the lives of others by taking from those who work to provide for their own families while contributing to charity.

Yes, the 2020 election is important. The results will fall on our grandchildren. Vote wisely.

Mike Hanrahan

Cameron, Missouri

Ignore the anonymous critics

This letter is in response to the negative comments made in “It’s Your Call” regarding Mary Baack-Garvey, county clerk for Buchanan County. The author of these comments remains anonymous.

This person belongs to a unique group of very accomplished people. They have lived their entire lives without making one solitary mistake. Their marriages are perfect. They are perfect parents. They are the head of their company because no mistakes were made as they climbed the career ladder. They are very tired because they have walked one mile in everyone’s shoes. Contractors love them because there is no glass in their houses.

Dick Schott

St. Joseph