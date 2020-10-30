Your letters Oct. 31, 2020

An antidote for ‘Kool-Aid’

More and more misled people are writing letters urging readers to cast “no” votes for Amendment 3. These letters have claimed that voters declared what they wanted when they voted for the Clean Missouri Act in 2018. The truth is that this 2018 Act was purposely worded in such a confusing and deceptive manner that citizens voted for something that they were actually wanting to vote against. So check your history before you write a letter attesting to the voters’ wishes in 2018.

Deception and misunderstandings led to the passage of the Clean Missouri Act. Passage of Amendment 3 would permit Missouri to undo the horrific injustice that would be caused by the gerrymandering of voting districts as prescribed in the Clean Missouri Act.

Examine the lists of those wanting voters to vote against Amendment 3, and you will find much dark money being spent by the likes of George Soros and those representing other far-left organizations. Are you readers aware that you would be making it easier for groups such as Planned Parenthood, Anti-Gun Groups, NEA, NAACP. ARTIFA, BLM, EPA and other liberal and far-left organizations to thrive and grow in a state being seized by the Democrats using unfair practices such as this? To use an old phrase made popular in another era, “Don’t drink the Kool-Aid.”

Any voter with a clear head would be fearful of following the recommendations of the Kansas City Star. Please, for the sake of our future, vote yes on Amendment 3.

Marcia D. Rogers

Scare tactics lack credibility

To be credible, letters to the editor should be an expression of opinion in the writer’s own words, not the mass product of a political organization generating phony letters to mislead voters. The Farm Bureau letter last weekend supporting Amendment 3 is an example of such deception. It was one of identical letters circulated to newspapers across the state.

Another deceptive Farm Bureau tactic has been to send its insured a phony map purporting to be a “demographer’s depiction” of House district boundaries “mandated” by the 2018 Clean Missouri Amendment, which it seeks to replace with Amendment 3. Its Oct. 19 town meeting also touted the authenticity of that map. What the Bureau conceals is that the map was prepared two years ago as a scare tactic by Clean Missouri opponents.

The Bureau is also concealing that Clean Missouri retains as redistricting criteria contiguous and compact districts, and shall respect county, township and municipal boundaries. Clean Missouri was recently cited in a Supreme Court decision as an example of alternative state action to remedy gerrymandering in lieu of its intervention.

Farm Bureau policies have been repeatedly rejected when put to a popular vote. Voters should again do likewise with Amendment 3.

Robert Ritterbusch

Maryville, Missouri

VanSchoiack is ‘one of us’

On Nov. 3, we select our representative for the 9th District. Dean VanSchoiack is the clear choice to represent us. I’ve known Dean for close to 40 years and you will not find a better representative for us. His roots are deep in our area and he is one of us. He is a lifelong farmer and businessman, and he knows the issues that face working families, farmers and business owners in the Andrew and Buchannan area.

Dean has always given back to the community, serving his church and various civic groups. The choice is clear who should represent us, so join me in voting for a man of honor and integrity, who will represent all the people of the 9th District, vote for Dean VanSchoiack on Nov. 3.

Jeff Anslinger

Savannah, Missouri

The names say it all

So, all you need to know to determine how to vote on Amendment 3 is to see who is supporting a “no” vote on Amendment 3.

George Soros, Hollywood elites like actress Jennifer Lawrence, groups like pro-abortion Planned Parenthood and the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a group started by former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder, are trying to defeat Amendment 3. They want their party to control Missouri politics and they know the only way they can do that is to rewrite the rules in their favor.

Voting “no” on Amendment 3 allows “gerrymandering,” a cheap trick to take away the vote in rural communities by drawing weirdly shaped legislative districts to include bigger cities.

A vote for Amendment 3 is a vote against a Washington-style takeover of our redistricting process here. If you care about fairness and your community, if you care about pushing back against the Washington, D.C., elitists, and if you care about the future of our state — vote “yes” on Amendment 3.

David Hurst

St. Joseph