It’s essential to
address poverty
Generational poverty remains a challenging problem for our country. It’s difficult to escape from it. Only 8% do.
The competitive spirit of capitalism creates greatness, but it also creates wealth gaps and generational poverty, loneliness and despair. Some call this process social Darwinism.
A child caught up in generational poverty is more likely to sustain life-altering trauma. Examples of such trauma are physical or sexual abuse, neglect, sudden separation from a loved one, mental health disorders in the family, alcohol and drug abuse within the family and poverty.
A child encountering such trauma is often destined to suffer from depression, suicide, substance abuse, heart and lung disease, autoimmune diseases and sexually transmitted diseases.
There is no simple solution to generational poverty, but clearly our dog-eat-dog philosophy is cancerous and has not worked. The “just get a job” approach is glib. The fear of creating a nanny state is code for doing nothing. Doing nothing is inhumane.
We, our nation, will define who we are by how we address poverty.
Dr. Robert Stuber
St. Joseph
Those old stories
have value
When my generation (don’t you hate when a comment starts that way) was younger, we use to travel usually on Sundays to other relatives’ houses and visit. When we were very young our attention spans were short and we needed to run out and play, while the adults conversed inside or on the porch.
As we got a little older, we started sitting down with the adults and quietly listening to the stories of times gone by and which relative did what. I’m sure some stories were embellished to a very small degree, but nevertheless they were usually great stories worth hearing and savoring. In that way, we carried on the stories and traditions of our family and our hope was that someday, OUR children would want to do the same.
The times rolled by. “Blue laws” were repealed allowing stores of all kinds to be open on Sundays ... you know...so we can make even more money than the Monday through Saturday routine. Sunday dinners together where stories and conversations lasted well beyond dessert fell by the wayside, as the younger family members ran out to eat someplace else ... usually fast food. Yes, the long-held ritual, that probably went back as far as the Old Testament, became blasé and unfortunately, no one had the time anymore to sit around lazily with older relatives hearing “the family stories”.
Today, for a variety of reasons, we have younger people with all kinds of “technical knowledge” about their phones, latest TikTok video, etc. but find it almost impossible to carry on “small talk” with adults.
The new company, “StoryWorth” realized that there needed to be a way for the stories and traditions of the older generations to be passed along to younger family members. A question is sent to the parent or grandparent every week for a year, asking leading questions, like: “What was your favorite Sunday dinner when you were a kid?” or “What was the name of the first person you ever dated?” StoryWorth then compiles into a book available for purchase. I would recommend anyone to check out StoryWorth.com .
I guess, though, the takeaway from the existence of a website like StoryWorth is not that the effort is made to learn the answer to the weekly questions from the parent or grandparent, but how ironic that all that was really necessary was to call or stop and visit these same “older relatives” while they were still alive!
David Hurst
St. Joseph
